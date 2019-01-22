WAUNAKEE—Donald E. Koch died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at age 91. Donald was born in Stanton, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1927. His parents Emil E. and Elsie (Richtofen) Koch moved the family to Lake Mills in 1934. Don graduated from Madison East, and the Progressive School of Photography, New Haven, Conn.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on Destroyer DD 770 in World War II, and in the Army Infantry 35th IR in Korea. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 245, Waunakee VFW Post 11244, Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and Voiture Locale 683.
He worked for the State of Wisconsin for 41 years until his retirement. Don’s hobbies included wood carving and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Warren-Koch; stepchildren, David (Luanne) Smith, Jim (Patty) Smith, Larry (Carol) Birch, Kendall (Susan) Warren, Karen (Joe) Rueden, Eric Warren, and Owen Warren; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dolores (Marvin) Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Virginia Seelinger Koch and Arlene D. Ancora Smith Koch; stepdaughter, Judy Warren; and brother-in-law, Marvin Thompson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. at 11 a.m. at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow at church. Burial with Military Honors will follow the reception at Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Monona. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
