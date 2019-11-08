HOLLANDALE - Bernard Melchior Koch, age 74, of Hollandale, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Upland Hills Health Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. ISIDORE PARISH, 601 Grover Street, Hollandale, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, with Father Paul Eurva, Father Tom Gillespie and Monsignor Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

