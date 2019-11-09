HOLLANDALE—Bernard Melchior “Bernie” Koch, age 74, of Hollandale, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1945, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Loretta (Schroeder) Koch.
Bernie graduated from Middleton High School in 1964. He married Marlene Tollefson on Oct. 22, 1982, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains.
Bernie was a hard worker who enjoyed his farm, cattle and horses, and he was truly a cowboy at heart. He loved taking motorcycle rides on his Honda Goldwing and was an amazing storyteller. He never met a stranger who he couldn’t turn into a friend, and he could bring a smile to anyone’s face with his unique and outgoing laugh. He was a very spiritual person and family was very important to him. He always loved being with his “Little Norwegian” wife, as he always said it builds character to live with a Norwegian.
He was a proud member of Friends of Bill W. for the last 41 years.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marlene Koch; daughter, Debbie (Tom) Brondum; brother, Robert (Peg) Koch; sister, Rose (Roger) Swingen; grandchild, Hailey (Jacob “Floyd” Urban) Brondum; brother-in-law, Gary Niesen; and sister-in-law, Eileen Koch. He is also survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Niesen and brother, Franklin Koch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. ISIDORE PARISH, 601 Grover Street, Hollandale, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, with Father Paul Eurva, Father Tom Gillespie and Msgr. Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Bernie’s to be used for Mass intentions plus charities, which will be designated at a later date.
