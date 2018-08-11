SUN PRAIRIE—Nancy Marie Knutson (nee St. John), age 73, passed away on July 22, 2018, at Hyland Crossings in Sun Prairie. Nancy was born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Baraboo, to Bernard (Hank) and Mary (nee Peck) St. John. After graduating from Baraboo High School in 1962, she was employed by Flambeau Plastics for a short period before attending UW-Stevens Point, where she graduated with a degree in home economics, which she taught at the high school in Plymouth, and enjoyed her summers living and working at Devil’s Lake State Park.
Nancy was initially married to Fritz Scheible of Baraboo, but subsequently married Ronald Knutson of Rice Lake. Nancy and Ron lived in Portage, Poynette and Sun Prairie. She worked many years at GTE, working her way up from telephone operator to human resources director of training. Later in life, she worked at Oakwood Village helping residents with activities and was sure to bring smiles.
In Poynette, Ron and Nancy lived with their dogs (Chica and Wendy), goat Kissy and special lamb Spunky on a farmette where they enjoyed raising sheep. They later moved to Sun Prairie making a wonderful home with beautiful gardens and always had cats, the latest set being Ralphie, who passed last year, and Meadow, who passed on the same day as Nancy. We are joyful they will travel together.
The world was truly touched by her kindness, gentleness, and ability to make everyone feel important and loved. Her animals and garden were children to her, being cared for with love and tenderness. A gifted storyteller, she could turn any story into a work of art, filled with depth, joy and laughter until your face hurt from smiling. She was a gifted seamstress and loved knitting, you were guaranteed washed clothes! She gave her whole in every interaction with everyone she met and we are sure she will make heaven an even better place.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Donna (Bill) Kudlas of Oshkosh; brother, Michael (Patty) St. John of Baraboo; stepdaughter, Kristina (Muryl) Olson of Rice Lake; as well as cousins and nieces. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ron; sister-in-law, Carol; and parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of monetary gifts, please donate to the Humane Society (giveshelter.org) or the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alzfdn.org). Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
