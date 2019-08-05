LIVINGSTON - Jane Knutson, age 89, passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019, at Sienna Crest in Platteville. She was born on May 8, 1930, at St. Joseph Hospital in Dodgeville, the daughter of William and Lelia (Skaife) Loy.
Jane graduated from Livingston High School in the class of 1948. She married her beloved Bryan “Nip” Knutson on October 27, 1948, at the Methodist Church Parsonage in Platteville.
Jane farmed with Bryan for 30 years where their three children Danny, Vaudy Lynn, and Gil were born. After retiring from farming in 1978, they moved to Livingston. Jane and Bryan were honored to be King and Queen of the Livingston Festival in 2009. Jane worked at Mary’s of Montfort, Soman Furniture, was a cashier at Fountain St. Foods-Mills Market until being employed at Lands’ End in Dodgeville. When Jane wasn’t working, her favorite past times were reading, walking, and working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed going to her sons’ football and basketball games at Iowa Grant. Spending time with her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her great joy and she truly cherished that time with them.
Jane was happily married to Bryan for 62 years who passed away March 26, 2011. Jane was a member of the Livingston United Methodist church for over 60 years. Jane was a member of Livingston Rebekah Lodge where she was Noble Grand for several years.
Jane is survived by her two sons; Danny (Zoe) Knutson of Montfort and Gilbert (Cindy) Knutson of Livingston, four grandchildren; Danielle (Pat) Leick of Cottage Grove, Minn., Chastity (Kyle) Kinney of Fennimore, Ashley (Matt) Gratz of Highland, and Alex (Ashley) Knutson of Platteville, seven great-grandchildren; Madelyn, Morgan, and Finley Leick, Jude, Rowan, and Elin Kinney, and Nora Gratz, three sisters; Francis Butler of Monona, Patricia Jenkins of Okeechobee, Fla., Nellie (Duane) Furrer of Cuba City, sister-in-law Jean (Bob) Dempsey of Onalaska, along with several other sister and brother-in-laws and special nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bryan, an infant daughter, Vaudy Lynn Knutson, a brother Frederick Loy, and brother-in-laws; Dave Butler and Mike Jenkins.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Livingston United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Wednesday morning. In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Jane Knutson. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com