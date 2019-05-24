FERRYVILLE - Evelyn R. Knutson, age 90, of Ferryville, formerly of Madison, passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Health Care in LaCrosse, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Evelyn was born on Oct. 31, 1928, in rural Soldiers Grove, to George and Stella (Maybee) Boak. Evelyn married Leonard L. Knutson on Nov. 1, 1944.
Evelyn worked for over 40 years as a cook at UW-Madison campus. During that time, she met many students who became lifelong friends, and exchanged greeting cards for years even after they had graduated and moved on.
Evelyn and Leonard bought a farm in rural Ferryville area of Crawford County in 1970. From that time on, until they both retired from their jobs in Madison, every weekend and summer was spent at the farm.
Mother loved bowling and especially state bowling tournaments. She loved fishing, playing spoons, and all card games and scrabble with family and friends. She enjoyed watching Dale Ernhardt racing on Sunday and her music idol was Elvis. Upon their retirement they moved to their beloved farm and built their home.
Evelyn was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 59 years; her parents; and two sisters; her grandsons, Lydell Knutson and Shane Michaels; and granddaughter, Alicia Knutson; and two sons-in-law, William Husebo and Gordon Kraut. Evelyn is survived by her children, Eveon Husebo, Carolyn (Glen) Johnson, Lauren (Karan) Knutson, Lenora Kraut, Lewis (Dee) Knutson; 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at KICKAPOO UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH on County Road J, rural Soldiers Grove. Friends may call at the church from 12 noon until time of services. Pastor Charles Miller will officiate and burial will be in the South Kickapoo Cemetery. The Sime Funeral Home of Readstown is serving the family.