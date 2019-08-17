MADISON - Curtis Alvin Knutson, age 102, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born on March 3, 1917, in Livingston, Wis., the son of Alvin and Lulu (Sturdevant) Knutson. Curtis graduated from Montfort High School in 1936. He married Myrtle Smithback on Feb. 22, 1946 in Madison. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Curtis retired from Oscar Mayer in 1979. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time at his cottage in Hayward. Curtis is survived by two daughters, Linda (Dean) Peterson and Sherrie (Jan) Loomis; son, Steven (Donna) Knutson; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and great-granddaughter, Kjersti. A funeral service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 22, 2019. Memorials may be made to St. Jude and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
The state's first female state senator was an advocate for women's issues in the 1970s and later a health care executive in New York.