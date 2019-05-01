MADISON - Coletta M. Knutson, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on March 12, 1941, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Lepeska) Prochaska. Coletta married James Knutson on June 17, 1967, in Monfort, Wis.
After moving to Madison, she worked for Rayovac and later GTE in several roles over the span of 27 years. Coletta then went to Auto Glass Specialists for 10 years and ended her career at Great Lakes Higher Education (Nelnet).
Coletta was known for her beautiful handmade cards and her friends from the Tenth Inning will also remember Coletta's "Charlie's" famous gizzards and meatballs for holiday parties. She will also be remembered for her famous response, "fat, sassy, ornery and ugly." When she was asked, "How are you?."
Coletta is survived by her children, Karine (Sean) Spencer and Knute (Susan Gurriell) Knutson; grandchildren, Sydney Nelson and Natalie Knutson; siblings, Hubert (Bonnie) Prochaska, Blanche (Paul) Dailey, and Ronald (Sharon) Prochaska; brothers-in-law, Dick Burkard and Kenneth Hanson; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and siblings, Rose Burkard, Irene Hanson and Leo Prochaska.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 5, 2019. As Coletta would prefer, please come casually.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Ann's Hope Foundation for Melanoma Cancer at annshope.org.
Our family would like to thank UW Hospitals and Clinics-Oncology, as well as Agrace HospiceCare for all the care and compassion they provided for Coletta during her stay. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.