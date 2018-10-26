SUN PRAIRIE—Lila A. Knuth, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on July 7, 1926, in Chicago, to Mike and Rose (Gillespie) Norton. Lila grew up in Ironton, Wis. She attended Ironstate Graded School for her first 10 years of school. She then attended Wonewoc High School where she completed her last 2 years of school, graduating in 1944. Lila then went on to receive her teaching certification from Sauk County Normal School. She taught in one room school houses in the Ironton and Reedsburg area for a few years prior to getting married. Lila was united in marriage to Lyle Knuth of April 11, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg.
They started their life together living on a farm in Reedsburg until moving to Sun Prairie in 1958. Lila continued her teaching career while taking classes to complete her Bachelor of Science degree in education through UW-Platteville in 1964. She began teaching in Marshall in 1964, and continued there until retiring in 1988. She and Lyle were married for 45 years prior to his death in 1999.
Through her life, Lila enjoyed sewing, playing cards, traveling and being active in many community and church organizations. In her later life as she became less able to get out, she enjoyed time with her family and looked forward to watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers games.
Lila is survived by her three children, Rita (Brad) Walker, Larry “Buster” (Karen) Knuth, and Renee (John) Melotik; three grandchildren, Brent Walker, Lucas Melotik (Ariel Olson), and Angela Melotik; sister Rita Henderson; three sisters-in-law, Helen Knuth, Marcia Knuth and Joan Knuth; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; two brothers, Earl and Cyril Norton; sisters-in-law, Marcella Norton, Helen Norton, Dorothy Jones, and Ramona Knuth; brothers-in-law, Kenny Henderson, Howard Knuth, Gene Knuth, Don Knuth, Leo Knuth and John Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. today, Oct., 27, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie today. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, and Prairie Gardens for their support and loving care.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400