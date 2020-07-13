Knuth, Durlin L.

LOGANVILLE - Durlin L. Knuth, age 65, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family after a short illness. There will be an outdoor visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the City Park in Reedsburg across the street from Hoof Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Stone Church, rural Rock Springs, with Pastor Erich Hartenberger officiating. Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, a face mask and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.