Knuth, Durlin L.

LOGANVILLE - Durlin L. Knuth, age 65, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family after a short illness. There will be an outdoor visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the City Park in Reedsburg across the street from Hoof Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Stone Church, rural Rock Springs, with Pastor Erich Hartenberger officiating. Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, a face mask and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.