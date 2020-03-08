Knuteson, Marjorie Ruth

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

PORTAGE -Marjorie Ruth Knuteson nee Tanke, age 92 born October 23, 1927, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. Marjorie's funeral will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Portage, Wisconsin. Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. To send condolences, please visit Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.