Knueppel, Ricky A. "Rick"

VERONA - Ricky A. "Rick" Knueppel, 53, of Verona, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Meriter Hospital after a short illness.

Rick was born on Feb. 1, 1967, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Rita (nee Hagen) and Eddie Knueppel. He was united in marriage to Michele Weber on May 21, 1994, in Woodruff, Wis.

Rick grew up on the family farm in Hustisford, Wis. He graduated from Hustisford High School in 1985. Rick came to the Madison area to attend the Madison Junior College of Business and then Upper Iowa University where he met his wife, Michele, in music class. He graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in both accounting and marketing. He started his professional career in 1987 at CUNA Mutual Group in Madison, Wis., in the finance department and had been there since. Rick enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching basketball.