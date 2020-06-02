Knueppel, Ricky A. "Rick"

VERONA - Ricky A. "Rick" Knueppel, 53, of Verona, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Meriter Hospital after a short illness.
Rick was born on Feb. 1, 1967, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Rita (nee Hagen) and Eddie Knueppel. He was united in marriage to Michele Weber on May 21, 1994, in Woodruff, Wis.
Rick grew up on the family farm in Hustisford, Wis. He graduated from Hustisford High School in 1985. Rick came to the Madison area to attend the Madison Junior College of Business and then Upper Iowa University where he met his wife, Michele, in music class. He graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in both accounting and marketing. He started his professional career in 1987 at CUNA Mutual Group in Madison, Wis., in the finance department and had been there since. Rick enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching basketball.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Michele; beloved children, Keaton and Kallie; dog, Nugget; his cherished siblings, Kenneth of Jackson, Sharon of Iron Ridge, Robert (Cheryl) Knueppel of Hustisford, Sandra (Gerald) Uecker of Mayville, and Randy of Iron Ridge; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Judy Weber of Sayner; and dear nieces and nephews, Tiffany (Jeff) Bottoni, Kayla Knueppel, Angela Uecker (fiancé, Don Schaefer), Tammy Uecker, Melissa (Tony) Pieper, Shawn (Amy) Uecker, McKenzie (Ben) Rabenn, Courtney Weber (fiancé, Mike McDonald), Dylan Weber and Noah Weber. He is further survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, grand-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Rita Knueppel; brother-in-law, Scott Weber; and several other grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
