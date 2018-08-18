MADISON—Joan A. “Jo” Knudtson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2018. She was born in Madison on Oct. 29, 1929, to Fred and Pearl Grant. She shared this birth date with twin sister, Jean Gritzmacher. Jo graduated from Madison East High School. On Aug. 7, 1948, she married the late Eugene Knudtson, at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they had been long time members.
Joan was a home maker for many years raising her four children. After her daughter, Judy, passed away in November, 1974, she worked outside of the home at EDS. She and Gene enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii after he retired from the Madison Fire Department, in 1983. When Gene passed away in February, 1988, she continued to work for EDS for many years until her retirement on Nov. 1, 1994. Jo enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her friends and family. Jo was a member at Bethel Lutheran Church where she was involved with many volunteer activities.
She is survived by three children, Barbara (Matthew) Tochterman, Gary (Linda) Knudtson, and James (Linda) Knudtson; seven grandchildren, Brian (Ana) Tochterman, Barry Tochterman and Matthew (Melissa) Tochterman, Lee and Garrett Knudtson and Michael (Meghan) Darda and Paul (Rebecca) Darda; six great-grandchildren, Brynn, Eugenia, Brady and Margaret Tochterman, Lorelei and Benjamin Darda; Jo’s sister, Betty Heggesta; sisters-in-law, Arlette Kok (Julius) and Shirley Kosikowski; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene; daughter, Judy; parents, Fred and Pearl Grant; twin sister, Jean Gritzmacher, Dale Gritzmacher; sister-in-law, LaVonne Manthe, William Manthe; brothers-in-law, Gordon Heggesta, Larry Kosikowski; niece, Jill Wolff; nephews, Dean and Larry Gritzmacher; in-laws, George, Anna Knudtson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joan lived the last few years in Minneapolis and was cared for by Ebenezer Homes. A private family service of committal will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Aug. 28, 2018.
