BLANCHARDVILLE / DODGEVILLE - Beatrice Knudtson, age 88 of Dodgeville and Blanchardville, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
A Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at BLANCHARD HALL, 204 South Main St., in Blanchardville. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at BLANCHARD HALL. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.