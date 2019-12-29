Knudson, Susan A.

OREGON—Susan A. Knudson, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Marys Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.