Knudson, Susan A.

OREGON - Susan A. (Schoebel) Knudson, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Dec.28, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Aug. 27, 1944, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Raymond and Marian (Achtman) Schoebel.

Sue graduated from Oregon High School in 1962. She married Warren Knudson in May of 1967 in Oregon. He preceded her in death in November of 2012. Sue worked as an administrative assistant for Temple Beth El where many friendships were formed. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she previously sang in the choir, taught Sunday and Bible School, and was a member of the Sarah Circle.

Susan is survived by her son, Jeffrey Knudson; brother, Richard (Helen) Schoebel; brother-in-law, Wayne (Mary) Knudson; nephews, Doug Schoebel, Andrew (Melissa) Knudson, and Adam Knudson; and many friends and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and parents-in-law, Mabel and Wallace Knudson.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with the Rev. Paul Markquart and Rabbi Jonathan Biatch presiding. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

The family would like to thank the intensive care unit staff at St. Mary's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

