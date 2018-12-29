MADISON - E. Paul Knudson, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee. He was born on Nov. 30, 1932, in Avon Township, the son of Lewis and Ruth (Klingbeil) Knudson. Paul graduated from Brodhead High School in 1951, and continued his education at Madison Business College. He married the former Shirley Olsen on Sept. 24, 1955, and together they raised four children.
He worked as an accountant at MG&E for over 32 years until his retirement. Paul loved traveling, bowling, golfing, dart ball, horseshoes and of course bingo. He was a member of Bashford United Methodist Church where he was married, attended and served for many years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley Knudson of Sun Prairie; children, Steven (Elizabeth) Knudson of Janesville, David (Rebecca) Knudson of Ames, Iowa, Sharon (Robert) Cortez of Portage, and Susan (Douglas) Freese of Pardeeville; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynette (Leonard) Komprood; step-sister, Betty Cowel; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edith (Donald) Day; and step-mother, Florence Knudson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, with the Rev. Amanda Stein presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at North Windsor Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staffs at Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for the caring services they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Paul's name to Bashford United Methodist Church or Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.