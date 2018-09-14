Knudson, Agnes Mae "Ag"

MINERAL POINT—Agnes Mae “Ag” Knudson, age 88, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Mineral Point. She was born in Mineral Point, on March 10, 1930, the daughter of William and Mary (Kieffer) Lawinger. She was the sixth of eight children born to William and Mary. On Oct. 5, 1954, she married James Perry Knudson. Ag worked at the Mineral Point Care Center for 27 years, followed by years of volunteering. She was instrumental in fundraising for building of the chapel at the Care Center. Ag and Jim enjoyed operating Knudson Guest House for 13 years, keeping in contact with many of their guests. Ag loved working in her flower gardens and was quick to share gardening advice and plants. She was known as a wonderful baker, her pies and sugar cookies were always in demand.
She is survived by her five children, Joni (Dean) Martin, Mineral Point; Joe (Patti) Knudson, Oshkosh and their children Michael (Nikki) and their son Brady, Pat (Rachel), Karen (Nathan) Stepanek; Bill (Sue) Knudson, Plymouth, Minn., and their children Cari (Andy), her daughter Lexi, Christi, Caiti (Tracy); Kit Knudson Cottage Grove, Annie (Tim) Doyle Shullsburg, and their children, Johanna, Andrea (Mike); special family friend Kathy (Greg) James, Mineral Point and their children Carter, Molly, Emily, Drew; her sister, Joan Grimm; her brother, Ken (Mary) Lawinger; a special cousin, Ann Weier; two sisters-in-law, Helen Regan, Joan Knudson; and brother-in-law, Bob (Lois) Knudson. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Bob Lawinger, Bill (Helena) Lawinger; three sisters, Helen (Cecil) Flanagan, Eleanor (Gil) Joestgen, Alice (Linus) Hartung; three brothers-in-law, Harry (Bernice) Knudson, Elwood (Joyce) Knudson, Don Knudson; and three sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Charlie) Hunter, Blanche (George) Satkoff, and Thelma Knudson.
The Mineral Point Care Center (Atrium Post Acute Care) was a special place to Ag; she loved working and volunteering there. When she became a resident there, it felt like going home to her. The family is grateful for the loving care given to her during her time at Atrium.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. MARY AND PAUL’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Father Michael Tarigopula, Father David Flanagan and Deacon Larry Lawinger will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass; all at St. Mary and Paul’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Activities Fund at Mineral Point Care Center, St. Mary and St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point Library, or the Excellence in Education fund.
Gorgen Funeral Home
310 Ridge St.
Mineral Point, WI 53565