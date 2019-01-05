MADISON—Paul Vincent Knopp, age 84, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on Dec. 20, 2018, after a long battle with cardiovascular disease. Paul was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Winona, Minn., the son of Agnes and Paul Knopp. Paul was the youngest of nine children, along with his fraternal twin sister Pauline. Paul was the second in his family to go to college, attending Winona Normal School (now Winona State), and going on to the University of Minnesota to earn a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1956, a master’s degree in Civil Engineering, and a doctorate in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 1967 from UW-Madison.
Paul’s early life was difficult, shaped by the Great Depression and the service of four brothers in World War II. He recounted walking miles, often barefoot, to work on the family farm outside every day and eating onion and lard sandwiches during the Great Depression. These experiences instilled Paul with a phenomenal work ethic, although he always enjoyed a beer and conversation with friends. Paul frequently expressed gratitude for having had these experiences.
Paul was always gracious for the contributions of others in his life, including those members of his family who helped him to gain a college education.
Paul was widely recognized as a leader in the environmental engineering field, having performed cutting edge research in waste water treatment at Zimpro, Inc. of Wausau. Paul later worked for more than 20 years at RMT, Inc. of Madison, retiring in 2006, after which he consulted independently, including work to help railroads minimize wild fire production. Paul had an encyclopedic knowledge of industrial processes, and was awarded several patents for water treatment and industrial and hazardous waste treatment processes. The term polymath would be well-applied to Paul, as he was skilled and knowledgeable in a wealth of subjects such as history, mathematics, physics and chemistry, to skills including construction and carpentry.
Paul felt strongly about social justice and environmental issues, and worked to promote education and peace as well as to solve issues such as homelessness and social injustice.
Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carole Marie Knopp (Facklam); children, Leslie Carole Tokarek, Graham Paul Knopp, Paul Bryan Crowley, and Lisa Kristine Westling; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held in the springtime. If you wish to be included, please reply by way of gpknopp@gmail.com or (808) 938-8583.