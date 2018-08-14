MADISON - Dorothy Bartlett Knopf, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on April 22, 1926, in the town of Coloma, the daughter of Orval and Augusta Bartlett. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coloma. She attended Coloma Public Schools, where she graduated in 1944.
After graduation, Dorothy went to Milwaukee, where she worked in the office of the J.C. Penny Company for three years. She then moved to Madison, where she worked for Grelle and Schlotthauer, claims attorneys, for three years. Dorothy then joined Ohio Medical Products, where she spent some 32 years in the Marketing and Sales Departments. After retiring from Ohio Medical Products, she had several part-time jobs, where she worked for the H.C. Prange Company, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Lobecca Catering Service, St. Mary's Hospital Golden Care program, and Burke Lutheran Church as Parish secretary.
Dorothy was an active member of the Madison Chapter of Professional Secretaries International (now called IAAP) for over 20 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1954, where she has served as Secretary of the Church Council and Treasurer for a number of years. Dorothy also served as a Communion assistant, usher, and lay reader, and she also served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was a member of Pleiades and delivered Mobile Meals for a number of years. She spent several years as a volunteer at Methodist Hospital. Her hobbies included crewel embroidery, knitting, crocheting, reading and golfing. Dorothy was an avid Wisconsin football fan as well as a Packer Backer since the days of Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi, and most recently, became a Brewers fan.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Steven of California; a niece, Jennifer; and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Clayton and Paula Bartlett; sister and brother-in-law, Cleora and Ray Pierce; niece, Patricia; and nephew, James.
A Memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL HOME, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, with the Rev. Pat Siegler presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to St. Mary's Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Road, Madison, WI 53719. A special thank you to all her neighbors at the condo and the caring staff at St. Mary's Care Center, who were so kind to Dorothy.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.