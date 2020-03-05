Knoche, Emily Zarndt

MIDDLETON - Emily Zarndt Knoche, age 99, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, with the Rev. Roger Black presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.