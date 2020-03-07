Knoche, Emily Zarndt

MIDDLETON - Emily Zarndt Knoche, age 99, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born in Madison on Nov. 10, 1920, to Fred Zarndt and Ella (Wittenberg) Zarndt. She married Roland Knoche in Middleton on Oct. 1, 1939.

Emily attended Madison Business College after graduating from Middleton High School. She worked as an editorial assistant at the American Society of Agronomy. She enjoyed golfing at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, spending time at the family cabin in Couderay, bowling (especially state tournaments!), traveling, attending Badgers football and basketball games and performances of her children and grandchildren.

A central theme of Emily’s life was that she called a lot of her own shots. She decided when it was time for her to drive (pre-license), time to work, time to stay home, time to go back to work, time to retire, when to give up driving, and when to move from her home of 71 years. Although the world was different when she entered as opposed to when she left, she made the most of each phase of her life focusing on family, friends, work, and fun.

To quote one family member, “we will miss your ready smile, incredible wit, astounding memory and indelible love of family.”