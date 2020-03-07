Knoche, Emily Zarndt

MIDDLETON - Emily Zarndt Knoche, age 99, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born in Madison on Nov. 10, 1920, to Fred Zarndt and Ella (Wittenberg) Zarndt. She married Roland Knoche in Middleton on Oct. 1, 1939.
Emily attended Madison Business College after graduating from Middleton High School. She worked as an editorial assistant at the American Society of Agronomy. She enjoyed golfing at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, spending time at the family cabin in Couderay, bowling (especially state tournaments!), traveling, attending Badgers football and basketball games and performances of her children and grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
A central theme of Emily’s life was that she called a lot of her own shots. She decided when it was time for her to drive (pre-license), time to work, time to stay home, time to go back to work, time to retire, when to give up driving, and when to move from her home of 71 years. Although the world was different when she entered as opposed to when she left, she made the most of each phase of her life focusing on family, friends, work, and fun.
To quote one family member, “we will miss your ready smile, incredible wit, astounding memory and indelible love of family.”
Emily is survived by her three children, Karen (Jacob) Stampen of Westport, Bonnie Haugen of Oregon and Randy (Lisa) Knoche of Middleton; six grandchildren, Kristine (Robert) Burck, John (Pamela) Stampen, Kenneth Haugen, Yvonne (Louis) Holtz, DeAnn Porter and Heidi Knoche; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Knoche; her parents; son-in-law, Donald Haugen; brothers, Lloyd and John; and sister, Doris Bachman.
A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, with the Rev. Roger Black presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Middleton Outreach Ministry or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Service information
11:00AM
7337 Hubbard Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
9:30AM-11:00AM
7337 Hubbard Ave
Middleton, WI 53562