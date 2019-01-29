OREGON / MILTON - Virginia M. "Ginny" Knobeck, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Sept. 15, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Fred Caruso and Lillian Wiese. She married Gerald E. Knobeck on June 7, 1958, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Madison. Ginny graduated from Oregon High School in 1955 and earned her Executive Secretary Degree from Madison Business College in 1957.
She worked for the Burroughs Corporation, the Oregon School District, and Knobeck Accounting Service-Knobeck-Anderson Tax and Business Service. Ginny was a member of the National Society of Accountants and the Wisconsin Association of Accountants. She served on the Finance Council at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, sang in the Resurrection Choir, and volunteered at St. Mary's Care Center. She also participated in Card Club, Netherwood Neighbors coffee group, and T & C Women's Club.
Ginny is survived by her daughters, Janet Green of Milton, Elaine Anderson of Black Earth and Karen (Greg) Jankowski of Sparta; grandchildren, Christopher Anderson, Kathryn Anderson, Rebecca Green, Nicholas Jankowski, Matthew Jankowski and AJ Jankowski; and her sisters, Carol Krause, Phyllis (Dan) O'Toole, Fran (Mike) Best and Cheryl Caruso. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald Knobeck; parents, Fred and Lillian Caruso; and brother, John Caruso. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oregon. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, Ginny requested memorials be made to the Church. "Dwell on the good, not the short comings." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.