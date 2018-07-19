STOUGHTON—Dorothy Jean Knispel (nee Holland), age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Wed., July 18, 2018. She was born June 22, 1936, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to the late John and Mary Holland. Dorothy married Ronald Knispel in July of 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa.
She graduated from Queen’s University in Canada with her teaching certificate, and taught in Montreal, Toronto, Madison and Sun Prairie. She went back to school and obtained her Master’s Degree in Social Work at the UW-Madison when she was 50 years old. She worked for many years at Briarpatch Youth Services. Once retired, she worked as a crossing guard in Stoughton, where she enjoyed seeing her students every day.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary (Bob) Clausen; granddaughter, Shelby Knispel (Erik Mastriano); further survived by her wonderful nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews, in the U.S. and Canada, many of whom lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Dodo,” and her faithful dog, Buddy. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; two sisters and their husbands, Joan and Mark Holton and Jill and Peter Conrad; stepsister, Anne Elop; and infant brother, John Holland.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
