Knight, Karen M.

MADISON - Karen M. Knight, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Although Karen courageously battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years, she ultimately lost her fight to an acute onset of multi-cell leukemia. Born in Columbus, Ohio, to John "Jack" and Leahada "Lee" McClintok, she graduated from Upper Arlington High School. After graduation, her family moved to Seattle where she attended the University of Washington, earning a degree in elementary education and starting her dream job of teaching kindergarten. It was at the University of Washington where she met her husband, Byron, and the two were married on Sept. 19, 1967. A few short years later, the couple found themselves beginning their life journey together as they moved to Albuquerque, N.M., far away from family and friends. Their daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1971. In 1979, Byron took a position with Wisconsin Public Television through the University of Wisconsin and they happily settled in Madison, which they have called home for over 40 years.