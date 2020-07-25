Knight, Karen M.

MADISON - Karen M. Knight, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Although Karen courageously battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years, she ultimately lost her fight to an acute onset of multi-cell leukemia. Born in Columbus, Ohio, to John "Jack" and Leahada "Lee" McClintok, she graduated from Upper Arlington High School. After graduation, her family moved to Seattle where she attended the University of Washington, earning a degree in elementary education and starting her dream job of teaching kindergarten. It was at the University of Washington where she met her husband, Byron, and the two were married on Sept. 19, 1967. A few short years later, the couple found themselves beginning their life journey together as they moved to Albuquerque, N.M., far away from family and friends. Their daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1971. In 1979, Byron took a position with Wisconsin Public Television through the University of Wisconsin and they happily settled in Madison, which they have called home for over 40 years.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was very appreciated by her family and friends. Karen had a remarkably positive spirit as she progressed with Multiple Sclerosis over the years. Those who were lucky enough to meet and know her were greeted with a warm and kind demeanor that made a lasting impression. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Karen was well known for her creative abilities and enjoyed spending time scrapbooking. She also put her artistic talents to work creating extraordinarily beautiful cards for those she loved. Family traditions were especially meaningful to Karen; every year, she would make hollowed out eggs filled with confetti for Easter and a special recipe of Christmas dust for her grandchildren to spread on the lawn.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Byron; her daughter, Jenny (Paul) Neitzel; her three grandchildren, Brooke, Ben, and Bailey Felsheim; her two brothers, Steve (Kathy) McClintock of Bothell, Wash., and Dale (Shery) McClintock of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dave McClintock of Yakima, Wash.
No service will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorials may be made in Karen's memory to either Agrace HospiceCare or Wisconsin Public Television.
