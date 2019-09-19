PORTAGE - Barbara Marie (Mullenbach) Knight, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home with her loving husband at her side.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, 309 W. Cook St., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will private at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
