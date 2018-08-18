MADISON—I lost the love of my life and everyone lost a great friend, when Bob “Uney” Kniebuehler, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Let me just say, he was born on April 24, 1953, in Madison, the son of Albert and June (Floeter) Kniebuehler. Bob graduated from La Follette High School in 1972. He worked at Neuendorf and Soderholm Foods for many years and then became Owner Operator of Bob “Uney” Kniebuehler Trucking, with the help of Mary’s Trucking. You could see Uney every day, buzzing up and down Stoughton Road in his purple dump truck waving to friends along the way. Uney was a big favorite to the construction companies in the Madison area and was frequently assigned “truck boss.” For years, Uney and I ran a Christmas tree lot selling for our friends Russel and Luanne Kook. Our Love Shack was located at the corner of Hwy 51 and Cottage Grove Road, and when you stopped and bought a tree, you got a free hug, and if you were a “hottie” or elderly, you even got free delivery.
Uney enjoyed life to the fullest! He loved golfing, fast-pitched softball and playing pool with his buddies, which had him playing in several teams throughout the city. He was passionate about sports; the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers plus, he couldn’t miss an NCAA championship game. We both enjoyed camping and traveling especially with our dearest friends, Dan and Laurie, as well as other family and friends. Uney loved the islands! Uney and I enjoyed riding his Harley. We did many Fly & Rides and Poker runs. Although he was never a member of the C. C. Riders brotherhood they always treated him like one of their own. Over the years we met so many beautiful people that became good friends. My Uney loved people; kids had a special place in his heart. He never met a stranger he couldn’t talk to. He had a unique ability to make people laugh and smile. He was silly, compassionate, loyal, giving and humble. He cared a lot about the people that surrounded his life and we all loved him dearly. His epic breakfasts for many years at the original Tully’s were unforgettable.
Bob will be greatly missed by me, his girl Cindy; my immediate and extended family and our fur baby, Zeva. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marsha Kniebuehler; and niece, Jennifer McCord; as well as many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Kniebuehler; and Dennis Romeo a special friend who was like a son.
You’ll be greatly missed my love, your girl Cindy. As they would say at the end of the work day, Last Dispatch Time to Come Home. Rest in Peace.
A celebration of his life will be held on Aug. 25, 2018, at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. with a time for sharing stories at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
