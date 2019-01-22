PRAIRIE DU SAC - Jean Marie (Kelly) Knickmeyer. Jean met her Lord and was reunited with her family on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Jean was born on Easter, April 4, 1926, to Earl and Gertrude (Klein) Kelly. She graduated from East High School in 1944 and graduated from The University of Marquette-Dental Hygiene in 1946. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Louis Knickmeyer on Nov. 24, 1948. Jean and Wayne made their home in Madison on Lake Waubesa for more than 60 years. They were blessed with two sons, Jim and Bill.
Jean's first job was for Dr. Everett Johnson in the Tenney Building on the Square in Madison. She later worked for Dr. Bill Plummer and then Dr. Mark Kellogg in Oregon for many years. After retiring from full-time hygiene, Jean especially enjoyed filling in at hygiene for her son, Bill's dental office. Jean moved to the Prairie du Sac area in 2013, living at The Pines Assisted Living where she made so many friends.
Jean was known for her unselfish love, both for her family and for her dear friends and neighbors. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to travel: pyramids of Egypt, hot air balloon ride over parts of Kenya, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, England, Scotland, Wales, but most loved, Ireland. She spent many winters in Sanford, Florida, enjoyed reading, spending time at Pineland Campground, and was a volunteer at St. Mary's for more than 30 years, primarily in the Gift Shop. Jean was a past president of the St. Mary's Auxiliary.
Jean will be missed by her two daughters-in-law, Mary Knickmeyer and Donna Knickmeyer; three grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Knickmeyer, Jamie (Josef) Mueller, and Kelly (Juan) Ramirez; and seven great-grandchildren, Ella and Ben Knickmeyer, James, Juliana and Jordan Mueller, and Mason and Emily Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; sons, Jim and Bill; grandson, Ryan; twin granddaughters; brother, Jim Kelly; father-and mother-in-law, Louie and Della Knickmeyer; and close friend, Don Parnell.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Jean's family would like to thank Deb Pete, Amanda Holby, and the wonderful staff at The Pines for their friendship and great care of Jean and also Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
"May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rains fall soft upon your fields,
and Until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
An Irish Blessing