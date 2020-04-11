Kneubuhler, Hans A.

WISCONSIN DELLS - This is the obituary of Hans A. Kneubuhler, Jr. MD written by himself.
I was born on Aug. 23, 1931 to Hans A. Kneubuhler, Sr. and Isla (Stafford) Kneubuhler in Wisconsin Dells (Kilbourn), Wis. I passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. I attended grade and high school at Wisconsin Dells, where I participated in the high school band playing clarinet and saxophone. I organized a small “German Band” and played in a small swing band, neither of which performed much before live audiences but we had a lot of fun getting together and making music. I was also the editor of the high school annual during my senior year.
In 1949, I graduated from high school and began my college studies at La Crosse State Teachers College that fall. After one year at La Crosse, I transferred to Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. The Korean War had started in June of 1950, so I left for the service before the end of the fall semester. I served in the Army Engineers at Fort Carson, Colo. and Fort Riley, Kan. I was mustered out of the service on my birthday, Aug. 23, 1952. I then went to the University of Wisconsin - Madison where I enrolled in the pre-medical school program. I was accepted into medical school in 1954 and graduated in 1958.
While in medical school, I met Helen Legler. We were married in 1958 while I was interning at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Helen and I lived in a small apartment at St. Mary’s Hospital where I stayed on, after the internship, for a year of residency in internal medicine. During this time, our first daughter, Lynn, was born.
Helen, Lynn, and I moved to Indianapolis during the summer of 1960 where I continued my internal medical residency at Marion County General Hospital. In 1961, I transferred to the Eli Lilly Clinical Research Unit, within the Marion County General Hospital, where I completed my residency training in the spring of 1962. I was then accepted for a fellowship position with the Department of Endocrinology at Milwaukee County General Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis. While there, I participated in research conducted by Dr. Claude Arnaud that was directed by Dr. Norman Enbring, and in medical research involving thyroid disease and diabetes which enabled me to co-author three scientific papers.
Shortly after arriving in Milwaukee, our second daughter, Lisa, was born. I continued in the fellowship program for one and one-half years and then transferred to the Wood V.A. Hospital in Milwaukee. There, I continued to participate in teaching at both the Wood V.A. Hospital and Milwaukee County General Hospital. In addition, I was fortunate to conduct research with Dr. Robert Meade, a radioisotope specialist, and work closely with Dr. Donald Roth in his renal dialysis program. In 1968, I left Wood V.A. Hospital and entered private practice at the Medical Associates Clinic in Menomonee Falls, Wis.
In 1969, I moved my family to Monroe, Wis., where I practiced at the Monroe Clinic until 1994. While at the Monroe Clinic, I practiced internal medicine and endocrinology. Due to an opportunity to work with such fine staff as Dr. James Curry, from the surgery department, I developed an interest in critical care medicine. After leaving the department of medicine in 1994, I worked in the Emergency Room as a consultant and assistant to the ER and clinic physicians. I retired on Aug. 31, 1995. Since then, I have pursued my interests in reading history, studying Latin and German, writing short stories, woodworking, and spending time with my family.
I am deeply grateful to God for having given me an opportunity to live and be blessed with such wonderful parents; sister, Jean Smith; niece, Tara Lynn Pippin and family; mother and father-in-law, Ernest and Norma Legler; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Glenn and Mrs. Betty Legler and family; my lovely wife, Helen; our children, Lynn (Jim) Luloff from Decorah, Iowa; and Lisa (Bob) Skeway from Monroe, Wis.; grandchildren, Laura (Justin) Kossak; Julie Luloff; and Sarah (Kyle) Lilly; and great-grandchildren, Kara and Hanna Kossak.
I was preceded in death by my father and mother; my father and mother-in-law, and my sister. Also preceding me were my grandparents and several loving aunts and uncles with whom I spent many treasured times.
I want to thank the many wonderful people whom I encountered during my odyssey through life, helping me to learn and make my life of some value. During my retirement, I have especially enjoyed my relationships with the members and pastors of Grace Lutheran Church. May we all meet in Heaven.
I leave you with the following, do the best you can with what you have and you will celebrate happiness and wisdom.
The family would like to thank the compassionate and caring staff of Monroe Hospice, especially those who cared for Hans at the Hospice House. Also, a special thanks to Pastor John Tabaka for his thoughtful calls and support.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 9th, at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor John Tabaka officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Hans’s name to Grace Lutheran Church or the Green County Humane Society.
SHRINER-HAGER-GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
