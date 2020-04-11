Kneubuhler, Hans A.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Helen, Lynn, and I moved to Indianapolis during the summer of 1960 where I continued my internal medical residency at Marion County General Hospital. In 1961, I transferred to the Eli Lilly Clinical Research Unit, within the Marion County General Hospital, where I completed my residency training in the spring of 1962. I was then accepted for a fellowship position with the Department of Endocrinology at Milwaukee County General Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis. While there, I participated in research conducted by Dr. Claude Arnaud that was directed by Dr. Norman Enbring, and in medical research involving thyroid disease and diabetes which enabled me to co-author three scientific papers.

Shortly after arriving in Milwaukee, our second daughter, Lisa, was born. I continued in the fellowship program for one and one-half years and then transferred to the Wood V.A. Hospital in Milwaukee. There, I continued to participate in teaching at both the Wood V.A. Hospital and Milwaukee County General Hospital. In addition, I was fortunate to conduct research with Dr. Robert Meade, a radioisotope specialist, and work closely with Dr. Donald Roth in his renal dialysis program. In 1968, I left Wood V.A. Hospital and entered private practice at the Medical Associates Clinic in Menomonee Falls, Wis.