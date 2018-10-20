MADISON—William R. Kneebone, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Aster Retirement Community. He was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in Madison, the son of John and Lora (Wenger) Kneebone. William graduated from Central High School in 1944. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre. He was formerly married to Sally Kneebone and they had four sons.
He later married Mary Jane (Gerry) Morfey on Feb. 25, 1978. William was very active in sports throughout his life and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a member of the Common Wealth Lodge No. 325, and was master in 1976. He was also a member of the Zor Shrine.
William is survived by his sons, Daniel (Sharon) Kneebone, Thomas (Janice) Kneebone, William (Michelle) Kneebone and John (Robin) Kneebone; granddaughter, Holly Kneebone-Gill; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane; his parents; brothers, Ronald and Milton; and sister, Ruth Derr.
A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, with military rites at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
