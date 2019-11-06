COTTAGE GROVE—Edward John “Ed” Knapton, age 70, of Cottage Grove, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

Edward and his wife, Carol, own America’s Best Flowers in Cottage Grove.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

