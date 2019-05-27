PORTAGE / LAKE WISCONSIN / TUCSON, Ariz. - Stephen Robert "Steve" Knapp, age 79, of Portage, Lake Wisconsin area and Tucson, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly at UW Hospital in Madison on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born on Dec. 19, 1939, in Madison, the son of Clyde and Leona (Peterson) Knapp. He married Peggy (Stolt) Hamilton on June 30, 1984. After a long career in marketing communications, Steve dedicated his life to serving others. Much of his focus was with the Wisconsin State Lions organization as well as the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club. In Arizona, he became president of the Sun City Oro Valley Homeowners organization. Steve was also a member of the Rotary Club in both Madison and Portage, Wis. Steve was an only child, and his Beta Theta Pi Brothers were truly his brothers and lifelong friends.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy of Portage; children, Cynthia (Steven) Bunning of Plymouth, Minn., Kathy Knapp of Vernon Hills, Ill., and Christopher (Kelly) Knapp of Hinsdale, Ill.; grandchildren, Ashlyn Bunning, Max Bunning, Ryann Knapp, Beau Knapp and Jake Knapp; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Steve's life is planned for Friday, June 14, 2019, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at the NORTH SHORE RESTAURANT AT THE PORTAGE GOLF CLUB, W7245 Country Club Road (off Highway 33). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Inc., 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI 54473.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital for their care and support. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.