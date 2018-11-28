COLUMBUS—Joan P. Klug, age 88, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Joan is survived by her children: Keith Klug of Lamar, Mo., Dean Klug of Marshall, Betty Klug of Columbus and Lori (Russell) Livingston of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren: Jonathan Klug and Katy Livingston; a great-grandchild on the way; and her sister-in-law, Marjorie Westphal of Fall River.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UCC in Columbus from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.