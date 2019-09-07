OREGON - Fern J. Klug, age 98, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.  A celebration of her life will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, followed by lunch and a time of fellowship. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

