FORT ATKINSON - Charlotte A. Klug, age 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at ROCKDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.; with a 12 noon lunch.

