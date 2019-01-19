SUN PRAIRIE - Harrison B. "Bart" Klotzbach departed this life on Jan. 12, 2019, following a long illness. He was born to Harrison and Orelle (Olmsted) Klotzbach in Froelich, Iowa on Jan. 23, 1932. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann (Kelsey) in December 2012, and by his daughter, Lynn Orelle Busker in February 2007.
Bart and Shirley's five surviving children are, Deborah Dianne (Steve) Tinker, Darcy Ann Rieks, Jeffrey Barton Klotzbach, Julie Marie (Kirk) Bogle, and Carrie (Anton Oberjat) Klotzbach. Two sons-in-law preceded him in death: David Rieks and Rodney Busker. He left 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
At his direction, none of his family "surrounded him" as he passed.
Though they were not Catholic, his and Shirley's remains are stored in the Columbarium at the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary cemetery in Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie was their family home for many wonderful years, and Sacred Hearts is the resting place of a great number of their good friends.
There will be no service held in Sun Prairie, although a memorial service may be held at a later date at the Giard Methodist Church in Giard, Iowa.
Bart owes a great debt of gratitude to his family for putting up with him, the wonderful oncology staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, his palliative care doctor Kate Schueller, and Agrace HospiceCare for many, many hours of companionship and care over the last several months.
Donations may be made in Bart's memory to the Lions' Eye Bank of Wisconsin, to Agrace HospiceCare, or to the Groundswell Conservancy for Patrick Marsh. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.