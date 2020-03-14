Klossner, Charlene (Char)

MADISON — Charlene (Char) Klossner, age 77 , was born in Madison, Sept. 18, 1942, to Adolph (Al) and Elsie (Bollier) Bach and passed away at home Wednesday Feb. 26th, under the care of Agrace Hospicecare. She attended schools in Madison, Fitchburg and Phoenix graduating from Wisconsin High in 1960. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy where she was "Sailor of the Month" and rodeo princess at Camp Pendleton. After discharge, she attended UW Madison for one year and then went to work for Dr. James Bitterman as an orthodontic assistant. When Dr. Bitterman retired,she taught herself to type and joined CUNA Mutual where she retired. She was an avid quilter, making many herself and binding others for Quilts of Valor. She was also a mad Sudoku solver. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tom; son, Rob; daughter, Heidi (Chad) Fahey; and grandsons, Noah, Miles and Owen Fahey; two brothers, Randy (Sue) and Dan (Joyce) Bach; special sister-in-law, Karen Demaree; special aunt, Liz Bongard and many friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Arbaje, the nurses and staff at SSM/Dean Oncology as well as the team at Agrace Hospicecare. A celebration of life will be held in April at Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to ORUCC, Agrace Hospicecare or Quilts of Valor in her name. Compassion Cremation is serving the family.