Klongland, Richard J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Richard J. Klongland, age 67, passed away on May 30, 2020, after a strong and courageous battle with lung cancer. Richard was born on June 16, 1952, to Beverly and Richard Klongland.
He married the love of his life, Jeanne, on April 18, 1973, and they spent 47 wonderful years together until his passing. Rick enlisted in the United States Army and then worked for many years at Scientific Protein Laboratories, where he eventually retired.
Rick was the most amazing son, husband, father, and grandfather and he took such pride in his family. He was a true gentleman and was always putting others before himself. He was always willing to help out anyone and never wanted the attention on him. For him, it was all about his family. His grandchildren became the center of his world and he loved spending as much time with them as possible.
Rick had a special knack for fixing things and he could fix almost anything. He spent a lot of his retirement building beautiful pieces of art and furniture for his family. He also had a special place in his heart for all of his dogs.
Rick was simply an amazing and loving person who always had a positive attitude, even after his lung cancer diagnosis three years ago. He fought the cancer with strength, dignity, and grace until the very end. We are so proud of you, dad! You don't have to fight anymore! We miss and love you every day!
Rick is survived by his mother, Beverly Klongland; his loving wife, Jeanne; his four adoring children, Chris Klongland, Rachel (Troy) Turek, Reid Klongland, and Kelly (Scott) Schrimpf; his loving grandchildren, Jordyn and Austin Klongland, Ty, Hudson and Gannon Turek; his brother, Randy (Cindy) Klongland; and his brothers-in-law, Tim (Jeri) Corcoran and Mike (Sue) Corcoran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Klongland, his grandparents, and many of his beloved dogs.
In lieu of flowers, direct funds on behalf of Richard Klongland can be made to Bank of Sun Prairie in the name of Jeanne Klongland.
