Klongland, Richard J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Richard J. Klongland, age 67, passed away on May 30, 2020, after a strong and courageous battle with lung cancer. Richard was born on June 16, 1952, to Beverly and Richard Klongland.

He married the love of his life, Jeanne, on April 18, 1973, and they spent 47 wonderful years together until his passing. Rick enlisted in the United States Army and then worked for many years at Scientific Protein Laboratories, where he eventually retired.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Rick was the most amazing son, husband, father, and grandfather and he took such pride in his family. He was a true gentleman and was always putting others before himself. He was always willing to help out anyone and never wanted the attention on him. For him, it was all about his family. His grandchildren became the center of his world and he loved spending as much time with them as possible.

Rick had a special knack for fixing things and he could fix almost anything. He spent a lot of his retirement building beautiful pieces of art and furniture for his family. He also had a special place in his heart for all of his dogs.