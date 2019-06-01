MADISON - James R. Klokner passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Brightstar Senior Living.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at CASTLE ROCK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14677 Church Road, Fennimore, Wis. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service.
A full obituary will be published at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.