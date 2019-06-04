MADISON - James R. Klokner, age 84, died on May 31, 2019, in Madison, after a long battle with Parkinsons.
Jim was born in the Milwaukee area, where he attended Waterford High School and graduated from Carroll College with a degree in philosophy. Soon afterwards, he married his college sweetheart, Barbara Klein, of Pewaukee, with whom he would spend nearly sixty years. After college and service in the U.S. Army Reserves, he was eventually hired at American Family Insurance as employee No. 4 in 1962.
Leaving the family farm in Union Grove, Wisconsin, Jim and Barb relocated to Madison to work at corporate headquarters and to raise their two children, daughter, Anne and son, Jim.
During his over three decades with American Family, he eventually rose to the position of Executive Vice President, and played a prominent role in the growth and success of the company. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the building of the new corporate headquarters on the far northeast side of the city. In addition, he championed philanthropic endeavors, being active with the United Way, as Chairman of the Four lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and leadership positions within the ESGR (Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve). After 37 years, he retired in 1999.
Following Jim's retirement, Jim and Barb relocated to the scenic driftless area of Southwestern Wisconsin. Here it was where their lives truly blossomed together. Wholeheartedly leaping into community involvement, they forged lifelong friendships and were loving grandparents to their five grandchildren, Christina Parker, Oxford, North Carolina and Mary Dumes-Tejeda, Fort Stewart, Georgia (Anne and Jeff Gulati), and Julian, Gus, and Eva (Jim and Laine Klokner) of Madison. To them, he was their devoted "Ohpa" as he was called.
In his later years, Jim treasured his life on the Fennimore farm with his beloved wife, and enjoyed family visits and tractor rides with the grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and farming, but was most happy "tinkering" in the barn with his faithful dogs, Mollie and Lucky. Jim and Barb also traveled extensively, where they would experience all walks of life and culture; from the Middle-East to high above the Arctic Circle.
Jim Klokner, like his artist wife, was also a Renissance man of sorts. Among his many qualities, he was a skilled engineer, a talented musician, and truly courageous. But mostly, as the standard for integrity, honor, and ethics, he was truly inspiring both as a mentor, and as husband and father.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at CASTLE ROCK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14677 Church Road, Fennimore, WI 53809.
All Donations may be made to the Castle Rock Church in Fennimore.