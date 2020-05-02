Klitzkie, Geraldine Ruth “Geri”

MADISON—Geraldine Ruth “Geri” Klitzkie (née Northey), daughter of John Northey Sr. and Mae Brum of Sullivan, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with sons, Ted and Tom at her side. Geri is survived by her sons, Thomas, William and Theodore; and her sister, Lula Northey-West. She was preceded in death by husband, Alan G. Klitzkie; and her siblings.

Geri will be inurned next to her husband at Highland Memory Gardens, Cottage Grove. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, extended family members and friends may email her son, William, at williamklitzkie@gmail.com. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to your favorite charity, or Geri was fond of supporting Olbrich Botanical Gardens and Oakwood Prairie Ridge at Oakwood Foundation, Inc., 6205 Mineral Pt. Rd., Ste. 200, Madison, Wis. 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.