NEW GLARUS - Larry L. Klitzke, age 64, of New Glarus passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. He was born in Monroe on Dec. 17, 1954, the son of August and Mary Lou (Geiger) Klitzke. Larry grew up working on the family farm while attending New Glarus High School. He was united in marriage to Linda J. Anderson on July 28, 1984, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in New Glarus. With the help of family and friends, Larry designed and built his forever home where they raised their two children, Derek and Danielle.
At the age of 20, he started a career at Federal Industries, where he worked for 24 years. After discovering his true passion, he started his own business, L & L Wood Interior Designs, where he took great pride in creating quality and custom wood work. He loved teaching his children life skills and cherished the time they spent working on projects together. He had a strong work ethic and instilled that into his children throughout their lives. Larry also had a passion for riding his Harley and was a member of the Apparitions for 10 years. In his recent years, he enjoyed traveling by train to visit new places across the country.
He is survived by his children, Derek (Brittany) of Belleville and Danielle (Alex) of West Allis; granddaughter, Olivia; brother, Eddie (Julie); sister-in-law, Pat (Greg) Wickersham; nieces, Valerie (Dale), and Cassie (Joe); great grandnephew, Bode; the mother of his children, Linda; and many loved cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, August Jr.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, with a Time of Remembrance to follow the gathering at 7 p.m.
A memorial fund is being established in Larry's name. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.