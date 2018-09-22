ROCHESTER, Minn. / MADISON - Ileen Elizabeth Klipsic, age 95, of Madison, formerly of Rochester, was received into the arms of the Lord on Sept. 19, 2018, at Oakwood Knoll Memory Care in Madison. She was born on Nov. 22, 1922, in Spring Valley, Minn., to Walter and Frances (Stellmaker) Hague.
Ileen graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1941, and married Paul Klipsic Sr. on March 11, 1944, in San Francisco. She worked for the Army Signal Corps in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. She later worked for Red Owl and as a nursing assistant for Mayo Clinic for 25 years. Ileen was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mayo Women's Club, Silver Treads, Methodist Women's Christian Group Square Dance and the Senior Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Rochester. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Nielson of Madison; two sons, Butch (Susan) Klipsic of Oronoco, Minn. and Richard (Pamela) Klipsic of Fitchburg; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul in 2004; two brothers and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Agrace HospiceCare.