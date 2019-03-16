MADISON - Cynthia S. Klinzing, age 50, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Madison. She was born on Sept. 20, 1968, to Eugene and Charlotte (Ruck) Klinzing. Her parents have preceded her in death.
Survivors include her aunt, Georgina Ruck of Edgerton; aunt, Pearl Silen of Chiloquin, Ore.; aunt, Elaine Smith of Appleton; uncle, Donald Komplin of Madison; many cousins and friends; and Cynthia's dog, Rusty, and her bird.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at VICTORY CENTER CHURCH, 1711 Thierer Road, Madison. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service.