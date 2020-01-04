Klinkner, Teresa Ann

MADISON - Teresa Ann Klinkner, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Terry was born on March 1, 1943, in Fla. to Richard and Mary (Reid) Markstrom. She grew up on the east side of Madison and graduated from East High School in 1961. Terry went on to attend the UW Madison with a scholarship in English. Terry married the love of her life, Dale Klinkner, in Madison in 1976. Terry was very articulate, artistic, and fiercely independent. Terry will greatly missed by her friends and family.