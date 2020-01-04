Klinkner, Teresa Ann

MADISON - Teresa Ann Klinkner, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Terry was born on March 1, 1943, in Fla. to Richard and Mary (Reid) Markstrom. She grew up on the east side of Madison and graduated from East High School in 1961. Terry went on to attend the UW Madison with a scholarship in English. Terry married the love of her life, Dale Klinkner, in Madison in 1976. Terry was very articulate, artistic, and fiercely independent. Terry will greatly missed by her friends and family.
Teresa is survived by her children, Kenneth (Patricia) Shapiro and Stephanie (Sonny Watters) Rowley; granddaughters, Nicole Rowley and Cierrena Spataro-Haynes; siblings, Rick (Vonda) Markstrom, Kathy (Frank) Wilkins, Marsha Allred, and Michele Markstrom. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Klinkner and her son Daniel (Beeper) Shapiro.
A Celebration of Life will be held from NOON until 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison.
