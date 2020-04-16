Kline, Judith Eileen (Mann)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CECIL - Judith Eileen (Mann) Kline, age 72, Town of Cecil, passed away faithfully due to heart disease complications on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family burial was at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.

Judee was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Marshfield, Wis., to Verlin Harold and Violet (Doehr) Mann. She grew up on the family farm in Sherry where she was raised valuing hard work, a love of nature, and family. She graduated from Auburndale High School in Auburndale in 1966. She participated in the first Wisconsin Junior Olympics, competing in many events namely the balance beam where she was the acclaimed state champion.

After completing high school she worked for a variety of institutions, most notably Wood County co-op, Green Bay Press Gazette, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Wisconsin Department of Transportation where she met the love of her life and complete companion, William (Bill) Kline, who lovingly and compassionately shared and enjoyed the last twenty-three years of her life truly together. Judee and Bill were a unique loving couple, very supportive of each other in life's many challenges. She retired as a Program Assistant Supervisor from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the Shawano office.