SUN PRAIRIE - Larry A. Klimke, age 69, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 4, 1949, in Madison, the son of Arden and Arvilla (Wagner) Klimke. Larry graduated from LaFollette High School in 1967. He married Nona Schmidt on Sept. 8, 1990, in Madison.
Larry worked at Oscar Mayer for 40 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoying spending time with his wife, hunting and fishing and liked watching the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. During camping season Larry loved spending time around the camp fire and playing cards with friends. Larry especially loved spending time with his "little buddy" grandson Ryker. Ryker and his grandfather had a very special bond that will be truly missed. He also enjoyed his time that he got to spend with Payton and Bryden.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nona; daughters, Chelsey (Kirk) Nordness, Andrea Klimke, Monica (Dwight Norton) Klimke, and Angela (Phill) Giovenco; grandchildren, Ryker and Bryden Nordness, and Payton Klimke; father, Arden Klimke; sister, Sharron (Tom) Litchfeld; and nephews, Steve (Lindsay) Litchfeld and Mike Litchfeld. Larry is also survived by other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by mother, Arvilla; and brother, Terry Klimke.
