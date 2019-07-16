OREGON—Harold A. Klieves, age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home with his wife Sharon at his side. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Eric Foley, Kim Walker and Kathy Klieves; two grandchildren, Keaton and Harry. Harold’s wishes were that his friends and family remember him in life and think of him kindly in death. No memorial services will be planned. Thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice for the amazing care of Hal, our family will always remember. Friends may send a contribution to Hearland Hospice in memory of Hal if you would like to.
