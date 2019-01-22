MESA, Ariz. - Laverne A Klicko. On Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, LaVerne A. Klicko, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at Springdale Village in Mesa, Ariz., at the age of 82 years. LaVerne was born on Feb. 24, 1936, in Preston, to Corliss Hayes and Isabell (Kirchner) Hayes. She married Darrell D. Klicko on July 10, 1952. She was an Honor Student and graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School in Wisconsin Dells.
She is survived by her two sons, Darrell Klicko Jr. and Terry (Rhonica) Klicko; sister, Jean Testerman; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; and her son, Mark Klicko; her parents, brothers and sisters.
The Klicko family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Springdale Village Nursing Home in Mesa, and Family Comfort Hospice in Scottsdale.
Family, friends and others whose lives LaVerne touched are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the North Mesa Baptist Church, 4323 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85206
LaVerne and Darrell will be laid to rest together at the San Tan Memorial Gardens at Schnept Farms, 22425 E Cloud Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.