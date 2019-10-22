STOUGHTON - Barbara S. Klepinger, age 84, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center in Stoughton.

Her family will host a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

